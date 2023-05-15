Northern Virginia

2 Staffers Attacked With Baseball Bat at Rep. Connolly's Virginia Office

Man taken into custody at the office after rampage

By Matthew Stabley

Two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff were assaulted with a metal baseball bat at his office in Fairfax Monday morning, city of Fairfax police said.

“An individual entered my district office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly (D-11th District) said in a statement.

One of the injured staffers is an intern working her first day on the job.

The man, who is from Fairfax, also broke glass and damaged computers throughout the office during the rampage.

Police were called to the office on Main Street at 10:49 a.m. Monday.

Police took a man into custody at the office, where other staffers were hiding when officers arrived.

The staffers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are extremely happy that this wasn’t worse,” city of Fairfax police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said.

