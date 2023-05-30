Journey Castillo came into the world when hundreds of thousands of people were losing their lives to coronavirus daily across the globe. As many people may remember, September 2020 was a frightening period with no vaccine or viable treatment available yet, especially for parents with newborns.

“Journey was born right smack in the middle of COVID. It was scary,” said Valerie Castillo, Journey’s mother. “We wanted to get her out. We wanted her not only to breathe in fresh air but also gain energy -- for her little spirit to soak all that nature had to offer.”

So began Journey’s journey to visit all U.S. national parks. When the baby was just a few weeks old, her parents’ effort to give her a safe space to breathe took them to Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Fast-forward to May 2023, the 2-year-old toddler has visited a total of 50 national parks. She’s on track to visit all national parks by Sep. 19 when the little girl turns 3-years-old.

Unlike most children in her age, Journey has a special set of knowledge, being able to identify National Park Service symbols, signs, and objects.

“Being out in the nature, wanting to get her hands dirty and climb a tree – our experience has definitely educated her,” said Eric Castillo, Journey’s father, explained.

Journey, who said her favorite thing to do is hiking, already appears to rank the national parks she’s visited.

“Virgin Islands,” Journey responded when asked which park was her favorite. Her mom added because the toddler loves the beach, Virgin Islands National Park left a mark on her.

The Castillo family, who live in San Antonio, Texas, wasn’t exposed to hiking and visiting national parks until Journey came along. But her first trip to Grand Canyon also led the family to visit the two national parks in Texas and look beyond their familiar areas for adventures.

“You Californians are so lucky that you have so many national parks at your back door,” Valerie said. “We’re thankful that [California] has done the hard work the establish the beautiful parks.”

While Journey’s trips to national parks are being chronicled on the family’s social media accounts, her mom hopes the early childhood memories will become building blocks for her character development.

“We know she’ll face a lot of things in the future, but if she knows that she can get out, take a hike and be one in nature, it’ll be a tool for her in her toolbox to deal with stress and being out in the world. We want to give her that strength.”

The National Park Service is also impressed with Journey’s adventures. NPS officials hope more young people like Journey will get to enjoy the national parks and even take advantage of the junior ranger program.

"Journey's love of discovery and adventure reminds us that you're never too young to enjoy the national parks,” said Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles, the chief of public affairs and chief spokesperson in a statement to NBCLA. “Best wishes to Journey and her family; we hope you'll keep exploring parks and share #YourParkStory online. Thank you for being an inspiration to both the young and the young at heart!"

