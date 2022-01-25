2nd NYPD Officer Dies After Friday Shooting in Harlem

What to Know Two NYPD officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, have died after they were shot in Harlem Friday while responding to a domestic violence call

Rivera's funeral is set for Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Accused gunman Lashawn McNeil died of his wounds Monday after being shot by a third officer

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora has died after a days-long struggle, following his shooting in Harlem Friday night.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Mora's death Tuesday in a tweet, shortly after he underwent surgery to donate his organs.

It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora.



Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy. pic.twitter.com/8JiWGbUYTn — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 25, 2022

Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were shot responding to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera died Friday night, and accused gunman Lashawn McNeil, who was shot by a third officer, died Monday.

Rivera's funeral is set for Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral; details on services for Mora were not immediately available.

Rivera, Mora and another uniformed officer responded to a domestic disturbance call around 6:15 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street by a mother who said she was fighting with her son, according to police. She did not mention any injuries, or any weapons, on the call.

After officers arrived, they went to a rear bedroom, where McNeil fired multiple times as they approached the door. The man then tried to run from the apartment, but was confronted by the third officer, who shot him twice.

In addition to the gun he was firing, sources say another weapon was found under his bed, a privately assembled weapon based on parts purchased and registered in Michigan. The ATF/NYPD Joint Firearms Task force was still trying to figure out how the AR-15-type assault weapon got into McNeil's possession, a senior law enforcement official said.

A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to the discovery of this loaded AR-15 assault weapon under the suspect's mattress. pic.twitter.com/MkMpmwDjLL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 24, 2022

One round was found in the second gun's chamber, law enforcement officials said, along with 19 more in a magazine.

Sources previously said McNeil's mother had told police she was not aware he had guns in the apartment.

According to multiple senior officials with direct knowledge of the investigation, the accused shooter, McNeil, has a history of increasingly rabid belief in anti-government conspiracy theories. Officials are also looking into the possibility that McNeil continued firing after the officers were down, and before he charged down a hallway and was shot himself.

NYPD Shooting Timeline of Events

According to a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation, McNeil had been living with his mother since November, after she brought him to New York from Baltimore to help her with another child who was unwell.

McNeil has a history of paranoia and was involved in anti-government groups in Maryland, officials familiar with the investigation said. That embrace of conspiracy theories only deepened once he moved to Harlem, the officials said, and he tried to convert others in his family to his point of view.

Three responding officers spoke with the mother who called regarding a fight she had with her son, according to police. According to the official, the fight was strictly verbal and not physical in nature, and would not likely have led to anything more than a written report.

McNeil's mother and the other son briefly talked with officers in the front of the one-bedroom apartment, police said.

Two officers were then heading to the back bedroom to speak with Lashawn McNeil, while the third stayed with the two family members in the front of the apartment, according to police.

The bedroom was located down a long, narrow hallway, about 30 feet from the front living room where the officers entered, police said. As the officers approached, the door swung open and the suspect, McNeil, opened fire. According to the senior NYPD official, McNeil's mother told him last year not to bring guns to her home, and has claimed to authorities she did not know he had the murder weapon in her apartment.

It was unclear how many shots were fired, but both officers were struck.

As McNeil tried to run from the apartment, he encountered the third officer, who police sources said is a rookie in the NYPD. The officer fired two rounds, striking McNeil in the right arm and head. The third officer was not shot.

The NYPD has said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms/NYPD Joint Firearms Task Force is helping in the investigation into how the gunman obtained and brought the weapons to New York City. The ATF/NYPD Crime Gun Intelligence Center is leading efforts to track all gun intelligence leads.

The entire deadly incident was captured on police officers' body camera, a senior law enforcement official said.

Lashawn McNeil: What We Know About Gunman

The man who allegedly pulled the trigger, killing one officer and leaving another critically injured, has a few minor arrests in his past across three states.

Lashawn McNeil, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was arrested for narcotics in New York City in 2003, for which he was still on probation.

He also has four arrests outside of NYC. McNeil was arrested in South Carolina for unlawful possession of a weapon in 1998.

The rest of his arrests have taken place in Pennsylvania. He was arrested for assaulting a police officer there in 2002, and in 2003 he was nabbed on a felony drug charge as well as a misdemeanor narcotics charge.

NYPD Mourning

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who has been on the job less than a month and has already had four police shooting incidents in that time, said last week that she was "struggling to find words to express the tragedy we are enduring."

"Tonight, a 22-year-old son, husband, officer and friend was killed because he did what we asked him to do," Sewell said at a press conference at Harlem Hospital Friday night. "We are in mourning and we are angry."

Sewell told the scores of cops who were at the hospital that "our department is hurting, our city is hurting. It is beyond comprehension. I am not sure what words, if any, will carry the weight of this moment, and what we are feeling."

Sewell also asked for prayers for the officers' families, whose pain is "not something anyone can put into words."

Rivera's body was transported from the hospital later Friday evening to the medical examiner's office, given a full escort by a long line of police vehicles. Fellow officers lined the streets to bid farewell to their fallen comrade.

Mayor Adams made an impassioned speech at the hospital, saying that those committing the acts of violence cannot be allowed to divide the city, but rather that "we must save this city together." He called on the federal government to help go the city after those are who are trafficking guns, "constantly carving highways of death, destroying our communities."

"No one will divide this city with their violence. In fact, they're going to unite us, to come together and end this," Adams said. "We must commit ourselves to stop the debate, the dialogue, and come together and realize a gun on our street is a threat to our safety. And we must do everything possible to remove that gun."

In talking to the officers, Adams had a simple message: Don't give up on the city.

"No matter how painful this is, don't give up on the people of this city. Don't feel like they don't want you to do your job ... They want you here to do your job," the mayor said. "Let's protect the people of this city, and not allow anger to get in our way of protecting those who are living with this violence every day. We are going to protect our city, that is our promise and commitment."

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch got emotional as he called on the public to show support for the police in the wake of the shooting.

"Our hearts are broken, our knees are buckling and we are angry because we have been here before and it happened again," he said.

The fatal incident marked the first time an NYPD officer had been gunned down in the line of duty since Detective Brian Mulkeen was shot killed Sept. 29, 2019. Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around a city apartment complex in the Bronx as part of a unit investigating potential gang activity, when he and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle ensued.