469 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across New England Tuesday

A total of 469 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths were reported in New England states on Tuesday.

The 14 deaths were all reported in Massachusetts, where health officials also reported 178 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,331 deaths and 108,740 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

New Hampshire health officials on Tuesday reported 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire's total to nearly 6,500 cases since the pandemic started. More than 400 have died in the state from the virus.

Maine health officials reported 16 additional positive cases of coronavirus and two new deaths Tuesday. Maine has recorded more than 3,800 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vermont state health officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's tally to 1,405 since the pandemic started. Most have since recovered. The state's death toll remains at 56, and one person is hospitalized with the virus.

Rhode Island reported 119 new coronavirus cases and one new death Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 18,725 and 1,005 fatalities.

Connecticut reported five fatalities and 94 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 49,077 cases to date, including 4,423 deaths.