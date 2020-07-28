Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on coronavirus in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. outside City Hall.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

When Walsh last addressed the media on Thursday, he warned against large gatherings and crowds at beaches saying they, could lead to a coronavirus spike like those now being seen elsewhere in the country.

"Many people are going to be outdoors. But we need to continue to be smart and diligent about it," he said last week. "We can't afford to see more crowded beaches like we did. If this keeps happening, we'll get outbreaks and see more restrictions being imposed."

Despite his warning, large crowds were spotted again over the weekend at M Street Beach. And a photo showing crowds of people on a ship on Boston Harbor Saturday night went viral.

The Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards issued a cease and desist to the Bay State Cruise Company Monday. Effective immediately, the company is not allowed to operate under the state's COVID-19 orders, according to the order.

After a photo went viral showing what appeared to be a very crowded sunset cruise leaving Boston Harbor, the company said it was operating withing state reopening guidelines. But two days later, they've been issued a cease and desist order.

Walsh also said he was concerned that the return of college students in the fall from areas of the U.S. with higher coronavirus numbers could lead to another surge in Boston.

"Seeing what's happening around the country is concerning me," he said. "Many of our college students come to Boston for school. The live here, they work here. They're coming from high risk areas. We're going to monitor this very closely.'

"It's a double-edged sword," Walsh added. "I'd love to see the college students come back, but I'm also concerned about if we don't have a really good screening process, what does that mean for our numbers down the road?"

The move includes new resources for businesses to help them weather the economic downturn.

He said those returning college students should not be looking to hold parties, but he hopes he won't have to use police to enforce that edict.

"College students that come here in the fall, we're going to ask them to police themselves," Walsh said. "People need to be careful. I would not advise college students to be having parties. I think colleges will be pretty strict with their regulations, but if I have to, I'd use police, yes."

As of Monday, Boston had reported 13,995 cases of COVID-19, including 727 deaths.