5-year-old dies as a result of go kart accident in Meriden, Conn.

A 5-year-old has died following an apparent go kart accident in Meriden Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 7:45 in the area of Westview Drive near Kroneberger Park.

The child had suffered a head injury as a result of the collision and was taken to an area hospital by LifeStar where he later passed away.

Authorities haven't said if any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

