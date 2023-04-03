After Renewed Interest From Alex Murdaugh Trial, Body of South Carolina Teen Stephen Smith Exhumed

The body of a teenager was exhumed after his death received renewed interest, and a homicide investigation was reopened, following the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Stephen Smith, 19, was found in 2015 on a rural road about 15 miles from the Murdaugh property known as Moselle and his death was initially ruled to be the result of a hit-and-run, according to South Carolina investigators.

Eric Bland, an attorney for Smith's mother, Sandy, confirmed that — with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED — the teenager's body was exhumed, re-examined and put "to his final resting place this past weekend."

"I now believe that Stephen can really rest at ease because SLED and our team are going to do everything possible to find out just how he died," he said in a tweet Sunday.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife and son.

