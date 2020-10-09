Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree on Cease-Fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead

A man helps a woman get over the rubble left by shellfire
Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday.

The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later.

The announcement follows 10 hours of talks between the diplomats in Moscow, which were sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov said the cease-fire should pave way for talks on settling the conflict.

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

