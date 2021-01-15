Mountain View

Authorities Investigating Suspicious Package at Google Campus in Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

Aerial shot of police at Google
NBC Bay Area

Authorities in Mountain View were investigating a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters, according to Mountain View police.

The preliminary investigation revealed the package was not dangerous, though the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Officers responded to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue on the reports of the suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called to the scene.

U.S. & World

Congress 1 hour ago

Feds: Capitol Mob Aimed to ‘Capture and Assassinate ‘ Elected Officials

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Oregon Gov. Says There's No Federal Vaccine Stockpile; Global Deaths Top 2M

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Mountain Viewgooglesuspicious device
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us