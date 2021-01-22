Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86

Legendary baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86, the Atlanta Braves said Friday.

The one-time home run king was a 25-time All-Star, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982. Although he still holds a slew of Major League Baseball records, he will likely be best remembered for passing Babe Ruth’s all-time home run leaderboard in 1974, finishing his career with 755.

That record stood for decades until Barry Bonds passed him in 2007.

Playing almost his entire MLB career with the Braves organization, in 1957 he led the team to their first World Series pennant since 1914.

25 All-Star Games.

World Champion.

Hall of Famer.

755 home runs.

3,771 hits.



In 1986, Aaron joined the Braves as an executive, serving in various roles for decades.

Later in life, Aaron was showered with honors. In 1999, the MLB introduced the Hank Aaron Award to recognize the top offensive players in each league. In 2002, Aaron was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Born Henry Louis Aaron in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, Aaron grew up poor in a big family with seven siblings. He idolized Jackie Robinson and soon found a future in baseball, developing his skills in high school before joining a semi-pro Negro Leagues team. He was later signed to the then-Boston Braves.

Throughout his time in baseball, he faced racism, including death threats as he chased Babe Ruth's record. In a 2016 interview on "The Dan Patrick Show," Aaron said he kept all of those hate mail letters to remind his grandchildren of the pervasive racism he faced.

Boxer Muhammad Ali once called Aaron “The only man I idolize more than myself.”

His autobiography, "I Had a Hammer" was published in 1990, the title a play on his nickname, "Hammerin' Hank."

Aaron was married twice and is the father of six children.