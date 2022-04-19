Biden Admin Preparing to Announce Another Military Aid Package for Ukraine

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another substantial military aid package for Ukraine this week, five U.S officials tell NBC News. Three officials said the package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million one the administration announced last week.

Two officials said the package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands more artillery rounds, which will likely be critical to the fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

President Joe Biden has not signed the new package, officials said. But asked Tuesday if he will send more artillery to Ukraine, Biden said, “Yes.”

Drone footage form Mariupol, Ukraine, shows a destroyed apartment building.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.