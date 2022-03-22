Biden Admin to Expedite Resettlement of Some Vulnerable Ukrainian Refugees in US

The Biden administration is preparing to unveil as early as this week a plan to expedite and streamline the resettlement of some Ukrainian refugees in the United States, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

The plan would allow vulnerable Ukrainians, namely activists, journalists and those who are part of the LGBTQ community, to safely enter the U.S. at least temporarily. It would also expedite the reunification of Ukrainians with U.S.-based family members, the sources said.

The exact authority President Joe Biden would use to speed up the passage of Ukrainians remains unclear, the sources said.

After delivering remarks at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden was asked by reporters if he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.