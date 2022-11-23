Brazil, Netherlands and USA: Who Will Make a Difference at the World Cup?

Editor's Note: "Fútbol y Soccer" is a bilingual podcast. Listen in Spanish to start, or jump ahead 13 minutes and 16 seconds for the interview in English.

Richie Williams, Curt Onalfo and Dave Van Den Bergh, part of the New England Revolution technical staff, join Jesús Quiñónez in this episode of "Fútbol y Soccer" to reveal which countries they think will make a difference in the World Cup.

The former soccer players have extensive experience being part of the United States coaching team in previous World Cups, and their diverse roots have led them to closely follow soccer in their countries of origin: the Netherlands and Brazil.

They share which teams they think will make a difference in the World Cup, what players to look out for, as well as their personal experience working hand in hand with many of the US national soccer team players representing the country in Qatar.

