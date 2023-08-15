Colombia

Brother of Colombian Women's World Cup player shot dead at a nightclub, police say

Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia's run that ended in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England

By The Associated Press

The younger brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Jorelyn Carabalí was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia's run that ended in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England in Sydney on Saturday.

Colombia's soccer federation issued a statement saying the welcome-home festivities for the squad's return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

Local media reported that Carabalí's 23-year-old brother died after the shooting in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

The national soccer federation said Carabalí thanked her teammates for their support after her brother's death, but did not say whether she will attend the official team functions on Tuesday.

