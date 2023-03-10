mohegan sun

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Ohio Show Due to Illness Days Before Mohegan Sun Performance

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At Climate Pledge Arena

Just days before making a stop in Connecticut, Bruce Springsteen postponed a show in Ohio due to illness.

The Boss was supposed to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Thursday night.

The venue Tweeted the bad news to fans yesterday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

As of Friday morning, Mohegan Sun's website still has the show going on as scheduled.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Mohegan Sun to confirm the show is still planned. We have not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

mohegan sunBruce Springsteen
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us