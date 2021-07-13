Car Crashes Into House in Arlington Near Lexington, 1 in Custody

A person was taken into custody after a car crashed into a house on Lublin Street in Arlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, police said.
Police were searching for a second person who may have been involved in the incident as well, according to Arlington police.
The incident took place on Lublin Street, which is near the town of Lexington; its officers were helping investigate the case, according to Arlington police.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. More information wasn't immediately available.