Rhode Island

Car Stolen With 3-Year-Old Girl Inside in Providence

The vehicle was found abandoned at the Omni Hotel and the child was unharmed

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A man is in police custody after he allegedly stole a car with a young child inside on Tuesday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police told WJAR-TV that a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside on Broad Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She told police she went into a local business and when she came out, her car with her 3-year-old daughter inside was gone.

The car was later found abandoned at the Omni Hotel on West Exchange Street. The child was in the vehicle and was unharmed, police said.

The suspect escaped by running into the hotel, and was later spotted boarding a RIPTA bus on Charles Street, according to police. Officers followed the bus until the suspect got off. He then fled, but was eventually taken into custody.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Rhode Island stories

Rhode Island Nov 16

Providence Police Officer Acquitted of Assaulting Woman at Abortion Rally

Miami-Dade County Oct 28

Former Miss RI Pleads Guilty to Lying to See Lover in Federal Detention Center

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us