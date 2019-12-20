CARNIVAL CRUISE

Carnival Cruise Ship Collides With Sister Vessel While Docking in Mexico

The Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock in Cozumel when it struck the Carnival Legend

A Carnival cruise ship collided with a sister vessel and damaged at least two of the ship's decks while attempting to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, Friday morning, the company confirmed in a statement.

The Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it struck the Carnival Legend, smashing windows as its pointed bow sliced through a deck, videos posted on social media show.

"We are assessing the damage to both ships but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement to NBC News.

The company said one passenger aboard the Carnival Glory was injured when a group of passengers on that vessel were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. No additional information was immediately available.

Images posted on social media from passengers aboard other ships docked nearby show the damage to the stern of the Carnival Legend. A section of the deck's frame in the stern appears dented and several glass windowpanes shattered.

Carnival said they advised guests from both ships to "enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel."

