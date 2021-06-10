Child Among 3 Killed in Shooting Inside Florida Publix

Three people including a child are dead after a shooting inside a Publix in Palm Beach County Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the store at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man, woman and child dead. Their identities haven't been released.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

The shooter is one of the people who was found dead, officials said.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

