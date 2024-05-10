Children

The most popular baby names for 2023 revealed

The Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.58 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2023

By Fatima Hussein | The Associated Press

This Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York.
Seth Wenig/AP, File

Liam and Olivia have for a fifth year together topped the list of baby names for brand new boys and girls born in the U.S. in 2023. And Mateo joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The agency gathers the names from applications for Social Security cards.

Based on cultural and population trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity. The latest was released Friday.

Liam has reigned supreme seven years in a row while Olivia has topped the girls' list for five, after unseating Emma, previously No. 1 for five years.

After Liam, the most common names for boys are, in order: Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, Mateo, Theodore, Henry, Lucas, and William.

And after Olivia, the most common names for girls are Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Mia, Isabella, Ava, Evelyn and Luna.

RankMale nameFemale name
1LiamOlivia
2NoahEmma
3OliverCharlotte
4JamesAmelia
5ElijahSophia
6MateoMia
7TheodoreIsabella
8HenryAva
9LucasEvelyn
10WilliamLuna

The Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.58 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2023. That's a slight decrease from last year’s 3.66 million babies, representing an overall decline in the American birthrate.

Social media stars and popular television shows are having some impact on the rising popularity of certain names, Social Security says. The fastest rising name for boys is Izael while the second fastest rising, Chozen, shot up to number 813 in 2023.

The character Chozen was a protagonist in the last season of the Netflix show Cobra Kai.

For girls, one of the fastest rising baby names is Kaeli, which rose 1,692 spots. "Parents must have really smashed the ‘like’ button for YouTube and TikTok star Kaeli McEwen, also known as Kaeli Mae, who routinely promotes a clean, tidy, and neutral-aesthetic lifestyle,” Social Security said in a news release.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

