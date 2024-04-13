Coachella Festival surprised by a small earthquake

Festivalgoers experienced more than music and arts in the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

A small temblor of 3.8 magnitude was felt in the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella around 9:08 a.m. this Saturday.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Attendees took to social media to share that "this was just the warm-up" for the rest of the weekend.

The impacted areas include Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Coachella.

The quake hit about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers), the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake.

Tyler, The Creator is the Saturday headliner on both weekends of the festival. He is scheduled to hit Coachella's main stage at 11:40 p.m., right after the so-waited No Doubt.

Other performers on the slate Saturday are Ice Spice, Sublime, Blur, JUNGLE, Dom Dolla, Bleachers and Kevin Kaarl.

If you didn't make it to the festival this year, you can still see it on the Coachella channel on You Tube.