Colorado

Colorado man rescued from inside garbage truck after worker heard ‘screaming'

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation

By Gerardo Pons

Colorado Springs Fire Department via KOAA

A man taking refuge from cold weather was rescued after getting trapped inside a garbage truck in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when the garbage truck picked him up and dumped him inside the truck, NBC affiliate KOAA reported.

The driver continued his route until at around 5 a.m. he started hearing the man screaming for help from inside the truck, so he pulled into a nearby hospital to call 9-1-1, KOAA reported.

First responders were then able to use a stroke basket to carry the man and lift him out using a fire truck ladder.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

