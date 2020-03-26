Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Climb Above 1,000; 21 Deaths

The coronavirus crisis continues to deepen in Connecticut as the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are 21 deaths and 1,012 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The new cases increased from Wednesday's numbers of 19 deaths and 875 confirmed cases.

Of the 21 people who have died, 19 were older than the age of 70, 15 were over the age of 80, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Here is now the numbers break down by county: