Cosby Accusers Say They Are ‘Stunned' at Court's Decision to Let the Actor Go Free

“Stunned. No words. Just sick to my stomach,” Janice Baker-Kinney said.

Bill Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney walks towards the courtroom to testify in the Montgomery County Courthouse for the fourth day of the sexual assault retrial on April 12, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Sexual assault accusers said they are “stunned” and devastated after Pennsylvania’s highest court vacated Bill Cosby’s conviction Wednesday, allowing him to walk free after serving two years of his three- to 10-year prison sentence for allegedly drugging and molesting a former basketball coach.

“Stunned. No words. Just sick to my stomach,” Janice Baker-Kinney told NBC News. She is one of more than 60 women who accused the actor of allegations ranging from groping to sexual assault to rape, alleging that Cosby sexually assaulted her in Nevada in 1982.

Baker-Kinney was one of several accusers who testified at his 2018 trial. On Wednesday, she tweeted her frustration with three words: "#RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST"

Cosby went to state prison following his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. The former basketball coach who was then working for Temple University testified that Cosby assaulted her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004 after she came to him for career advice.

Cosby has denied all wrongdoing and has previously stated his contact with Constand was consensual.

