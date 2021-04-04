COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens at ESPN Monday

Bristol Health is teaming up with ESPN to hold a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at ESPN's North Campus in Bristol starting Monday.

The new partnership between Bristol Health, the Bristol-Burlington Health District and ESPN is forming in an effort to vaccinate more people, according to Bristol Health.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the vaccination site.

It will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be open rain or shine.

For more information, visit their website.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.