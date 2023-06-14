capitol riot

D.C. chiropractor who ‘scuffled' with officers on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

David Walls-Kaufman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building”

David Walls-Kaufman, a Washington, D.C., chiropractor, seen in body cam footage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Department of Justice

A Washington, D.C., chiropractor who admitted that he “scuffled” with officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration on Tuesday, with U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb saying she did not believe his claims about why he was at the Capitol.

David Walls-Kaufman of the Capitol Hill Chiropractic Center was arrested in June 2022 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building,” in January.

Walls-Kaufman was originally scheduled to be sentenced in May, but Cobb delayed it after receiving letters from family members of the late Jeffrey Smith, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide shortly after Jan. 6.

Smith’s widow filed a lawsuit against Walls-Kaufman and another man, Taylor Taranto, shortly after they were identified by online sleuths, accusing them of assaulting and playing a role in her husband’s death. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

capitol riot
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us