Dog trapped in tunnel refuses to leave friend's side until both are rescued

A dog's loyalty was put to the test over the weekend when she and her friend became trapped in an underground tunnel in New York.

According to a release by The Village of Liberty Police Department, a dog was barking for more than two hours for help in the area of Edgar Street, Liberty, after her friend was trapped in the water in an underground box culvert, unable to reach the platform.

Upon arriving on the site, officers found one dog clinging onto a rock ledge and unable to jump up from the water while the other dog stayed on the platform and continued to bark, refusing to leave the friend's side, the release said.

Due to the threat of a collapsing roof, officers entered the tunnel by "climbing through a hole in a chain link fence and sliding down a 7-foot concrete wall."

"As the officers got closer, the dog began to behave aggressively, appearing to protect her trapped friend," the release said.

Both dogs were then rescued from the tunnel and lifted seven feet up a concrete wall to safety, though it took the officers some persuading and reassuring.

"At one point, the female literally jumped into the deeper water to protect her friend," said Dog Control Officer Joanne Gerow. "This was a beautiful example of canine loyalty at its highest level."

Gerow took the dogs into custody and is looking to locate their owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gerow at Catskill Animal Rescue.