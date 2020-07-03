WATCH: Police Hold Press Conference After Photos Tied to Elijah McClain Death Emerge

The Aurora Police Department will hold a press conference after photographs emerged that are connected with the police-custody death of Elijah McClain, a Black man stopped by suburban Denver police last year because he was “being suspicious."

The press conference by Aurora police is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. McClain's family will also hold a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Police in Aurora responded to a call of a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street on Aug. 24. Police said McClain, 23, refused to stop walking and fought back when officers confronted him and tried to take him into custody.

Earlier this week, multiple police officers in suburban Denver were placed on paid leave during an investigation into photos that emerged of them near where McClain died last summer after three white officers stopped him as he walked down the street and one put him into a chokehold.

Meanwhile, federal authorities announced that they have been reviewing McClain's death to see if a civil rights investigation is warranted and will also look at whether one is needed in the case of the photos.

The interim police chief of the city of Aurora, Vanessa Wilson, announced the internal police investigation into the photos. In a statement, she said the suspended officers were “depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died.” She did not provide more details about what the images show or how many officers were on leave.

McClain’s death generated new attention after the death of George Floyd stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes.

In McClain's case, police body-camera video shows an Aurora officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop right there. Stop. Stop. ... I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

In the video, the officer turns McClain around and repeats, “Stop tensing up.” As McClain tries to escape the officer’s grip, the officer says, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

As other officers join to restrain McClain, he begs them to let go and says, “You guys started to arrest me, and I was stopping my music to listen.”

Aurora police have said McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody. The officers used a chokehold that cuts off blood to the brain — a tactic recently banned in several places following Floyd’s death.

In the video, McClain tells officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.”

Paramedics administered 500 milligrams of a sedative to calm him down, police have said. He was on the ground for 15 minutes as several officers and paramedics stood by. McClain, a massage therapist and self-taught violinist, suffered cardiac arrest and was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.

A forensic pathologist could not determine what exactly led to his death but said physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed.

The three officers who stopped McClain did not face any criminal charges after an investigation by the district attorney, but Democratic Gov. Jared Polis directed Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser last week to reopen the investigation and possibly prosecute them.