European Shares Flat as Investors Monitor Recovery, Tapering Fears

The Bank of England on Thursday forecast inflation hitting 3% at its peak before cooling down, but insisted the spike above its 2% target would be transitory.

Investors will be watching for a key U.S. inflation indicator on Friday when the Commerce Department releases the core personal consumption expenditures index.

European stocks were muted on Friday morning as investors monitor the prospect of a steady economic rebound and fears of a tapering of monetary stimulus.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline in early trade. Construction and materials added 0.8% while autos fell 0.6%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific broadly advanced during Friday's trade, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, while U.S. stock futures are pointing to a higher open on Wall Street later in the day.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect prices to have risen by 3.4% in May from a year earlier. They expect a rise of 0.6% from April to May.

In Europe, the U.K. is set to publish plans next month to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people except those at the highest Covid-19 risk level.

Meanwhile the Bank of England on Thursday forecast inflation surpassing 3% at its peak before cooling down, but insisted the spike above its 2% target would be transitory and kept its monetary stimulus at full throttle.

Germany's GFK consumer sentiment index, published before the bell Friday, showed consumer confidence in Europe's largest economy rising to -0.3 points heading into July, vastly outstripping a consensus forecast of -4.0, and up from -6.9 the previous month.

