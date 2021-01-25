taxes

Filing 2020 Taxes Will Be Trickier For Many Due to COVID. Here's What to Know

Stimulus payments are not taxable but you do need to account for the cash

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Filing your 2020 taxes will be trickier due to COVID-19. 

Questions about unemployment, working from home and stimulus payments have left Americans wondering how this will impact any refund they may be owed.

"Unemployment income is taxable and so that may have a little bit of an impact on your tax return," notes H&R Block chief tax expert Kathy Pickering.
 
Stimulus payments are not taxable but you do need to account for the cash.

U.S. & World

Economy 7 hours ago

Biden's ‘Buy American' Order Aims to Boost US Manufacturing, Close Loopholes

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden Reverses Trump's Military Transgender Ban

"You'll be reporting if you received the first stimulus payment, the second stimulus payment and if you thought you were entitled to more," Pickering says.

If you think you got short-changed on stimulus money, it's possible the IRS doesn't know about life changes such as a new child, dependent status or a significant change in income.

Learn more here

This article tagged under:

taxesunemploymentstimulus checks
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us