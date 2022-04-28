First Responders Held Parade to Support 6-Year-Old Burn Victim in Connecticut

First responders came together Thursday morning to support a 6-year-old boy who suffered serious burn injuries in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport firefighters, police, the mayor, and others held a parade outside Bridgeport Hospital for Dominick Krankall.

He waved from his hospital room as people gathered outside and police and fire vehicles drove around a circle in front of the hospital with sirens on.

Dominick suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on Sunday and his family told NBC New York they believe the incident may have been intentional.

Dominick was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Magna Dias, chair of pediatrics at the hospital, said he is expected to make a full recovery.

She said his spirits are high and Dominick is a "tough little young man."

Police are investigating the cause of Dominick’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Dominick’s family is looking to raise money to help pay for the hospital expenses and find somewhere else safer to live.

A news release from Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Gamin’s office said the parade this morning was to raise Dominick’s spirits.