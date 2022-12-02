Florida

Florida Doctor Accused of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In a Ditch

Eric Andrews Salata was found dead in a ditch Monday, a week after police arrested him at his Naples cosmetic procedure clinic

By Julianne McShane

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Florida doctor accused of raping his sedated patients was found dead this week in what has been ruled a suicide, officials said.

An officer found Eric Andrews Salata, 54, dead in a ditch Monday after authorities got a call for a welfare check about eight hours after his ankle monitor appeared to have been switched off, according to the incident report, which adds that a gun was found near his body.

A civil lawsuit will be brought against the estate of Eric Salata, pictured here, a doctor in Naples, Florida accused of raping victims at his cosmetic surgery clinic.
WBBH
A civil lawsuit will be brought against the estate of Eric Salata, pictured here, a doctor in Naples, Florida accused of raping victims at his cosmetic surgery clinic.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, a Collier County sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police arrested Salata on Nov. 21 at his clinic, the now-shuttered Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, after two women alleged he raped them while they received cosmetic medical treatments under sedation at the spa, Naples police said in a statement on Facebook.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Florida
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us