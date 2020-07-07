St. Petersburg

Florida Jogger Discovers Human Head Alongside Road: Police

A woman was jogging in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning when she found a human head

St. Petersburg Police

A Florida woman discovered a human head on the side of the road while out jogging Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

St. Petersburg police were called to the scene after 7 a.m., the department said. The remains were in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road, just west of an interstate overpass, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Investigators could not immediately determine the person's gender or race, the newspaper quoted police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez as saying.

Investigators said they do not think the victim died at the scene, though it was unclear how long the remains had been there, news outlets reported. The jogger told police she did not see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Tops 3 Million Cases; WHO Says Airborne Transmission Evidence Not Yet ‘Definitive'

SCHOOLS 11 hours ago

Trump Pushes State, Local Leaders to Reopen Schools in Fall

Officers shut down a portion of the street as homicide detectives searched the area for additional remains, Fernandez said.

Authorities were continuing to investigate, and the head was set to be turned over to the medical examiner.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

St. PetersburgFlorida
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us