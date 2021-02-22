Teachers, School Staff and Child Care Providers to Be Eligible for Vaccine in March

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced the next group of people who will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, which will include teachers, school staff and child care providers.

Currently, those age 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1B.

Starting in March, those who work as preK-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will also be eligible for the vaccine. The state said there will be dedicated clinics specifically aimed at that target group. Those working in eligible fields should receive information from their employer on how to set up an appointment at one of those clinics.

On Monday, the governor's office also released a new schedule for age-based eligibility over the coming months. Those eligible to receive the vaccine based on their profession do not need to fit into any additional age requirements.

This includes teachers, paraeducators, custodial services, food services employees, bus drivers, in-class volunteers, in school administrative staff and professional health care providers. It will not include employees who do not need to be in a school building, those who are telecommuting or school board members.

Lamont said this is an effort to get schools reopened as quickly as possible and preventing school staff quarantine shutdowns.

The age based timeline is as follows:

March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64

March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54

April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44

May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34

“In a perfect world, we would have enough doses of the vaccine to get it to all 3.6 million people in Connecticut right now, however each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we must take this phased approach,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “Connecticut’s healthcare providers have been doing an amazing job getting the vaccine to people as quickly as they can, and using age as the only qualifying factor is one of the reasons why they’ve had success so far. The last thing we want to do is complicate the process for them and cause delays that slow things down and exacerbate issues regarding equitable access."

Lamont said at a press conference Monday that the state was focusing on two key pieces of vaccine distribution:

Speed: Getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially those with age-related risk factors.

Equity: reaching out to underserved communities to ensure they have access to the vaccine.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate continued to stay below 3% Monday, coming in at 2.58%.

Of the 86,401 tests reported Monday, 2,233 came back positive for the coronavirus.

There are 35 fewer people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 bringing the total current hospitalizations down to 500. Thirty-nine more people lost their lives in Connecticut from the disease, bringing the state's death toll to 7,562.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility in Conn.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut Right Now?

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days



How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.