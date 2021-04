Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and the state's ongoing vaccination efforts Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday was 2.29% and hospitalizations due to coronavirus fell to the lowest number in more than a month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The governor has scheduled a briefing for 4 p.m. You can watch it live in this article when it happens.