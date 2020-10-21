coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Announce COVID-19 Support for Local Health Districts

The governor will be making an announcement this morning about support for local health districts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate had increased to 3 percent for the first time since June, meaning 3 percent of the COVID-19 tests done in the state were coming back positive.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate was 2.4% on Friday, but declined over the weekend to 1.7% before rising again. 

As of Monday, the positivity rate in the United States was 7 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state was a COVID-19 hot spot early in the pandemic and the governor issued several executive orders that closed many businesses in an effort to get the pandemic under control. The state is now in the third stage of reopening.

Lamont will be at Charter Oak Park Pavilion in Manchester for a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

He will be joined by Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting director for the Connecticut Department Public Health; as well as other state and local officials.

