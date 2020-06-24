Group Opposing Removal of New Haven Christopher Columbus Statue Gathers in Wooster Square

A crowd of people who oppose the city of New Haven’s plans to take down a statue of Christopher Columbus has gathered in Wooster Square on Wednesday morning to guard it. They said they heard the statue would be taken down this morning.

Amid protests nationwide for racial justice, the city parks commission has indicated the statue will come down and it will later decide what to do with it.

New Haven police said 40 to 50 people had gathered in Wooster Square Park as of 6 a.m. As of 8:45 a.m., there were physical altercations when someone with a dissenting opinion arrived and police intervened.

This just got aggressive. A dissenter came into the crowd. And there were physical altercations.



Police are keeping their distance. I did ask for them to intervene because I’d my concern for the safety of community members and my photographer.@NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/6TB9iRzzfB — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) June 24, 2020

Police said statue is scheduled to be removed this morning and New Haven Police are monitoring the event.

An organizer of the protest said he has filed an injunction and the city does not have the right to remove the statue down.

This statue has stood in Wooster Square Park for more than 125 years and for many Italian Americans, it is a symbol of success and achievement.

For others, the statue is a symbol of bigotry and colonialism and they feel should be removed.

Over the weekend, someone tossed red paint onto it during a protest, according to police.

The New Haven School Board has also voted to take major steps when it comes to Christopher Columbus.

It decided to rename the Christopher Columbus Family Academy in the Fair Haven neighborhood and replace Columbus Day on the school calendar with Indigenous Peoples Day.