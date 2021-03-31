retailers

Here Are the Grocery Stores That Will Be Open (and Closed) on Easter Sunday

Walmart will be open on Easter, but Target will be closed — drugstores such as CVS and Walgreens will stay open for all your needs

By Ronnie Koenig | TODAY

File image of a grocery store worker holding an 'open' sign.
Getty Images

Easter is Sunday, April 4 and with many Americans getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a sense of hope in the air, we're in a much different place than we were last year. In 2020, many grocery stores opted to close their doors on Easter Sunday in order to give their employees who were just beginning to navigate the task of serving customers while staying safe, a much-needed break for the day.

But now that shopping with masks, safety shields and social distancing has become the new normal, many U.S. stores will be open on the holiday for any last-minute needs. Maybe you're hoping to make a glazed ham but haven't gotten around to food shopping (understandable!) or you just want some goodies to fill the little ones' Easter baskets (Peeps, we see you). And if you're looking for eggs, either for dyeing or for that Sunday brunch frittata, you should be able to find what you need.

Here's a list of all the stores that will be open on Easter 2021, and the list of those that will be closed.

Stores open on Easter Sunday:

  • Albertsons
  • BJ's
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Duane Reade
  • The Fresh Market
  • Giant Food
  • Harris Teeter
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Piggly Wiggly
  • Rite Aid
  • Safeway
  • Stop & Shop
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Wawa
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Vons

Stores closed on Easter Sunday:

  • Aldi
  • Big Y
  • Costco
  • H-E-B
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Target

Be sure to check your local store's hours before heading out as some may differ by location.

