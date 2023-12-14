History of ‘Auld Lang Syne' — that New Year's song 

You know that New Year's Eve song that everyone sings along to after the ball drops every year but no one necessarily knows the name of?

Yes, that one! It's called "Auld Lang Syne."

It's a tune we have all heard while ringing in the new year but oftentimes have been unable to give it a title.

It turns out folks around the world singalong to this beat, and with New Year's Eve right around the corner, we ought to look into the song's origins.

Here's what you need to know about "Auld Lang Syne":

Who wrote "Auld Lang Syne"?

Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns wrote "Auld Lang Syne" in 1788.

Burns claims to have transcribed the text as he listened to an old man singing a traditional song.

What is "Auld Lang Syne" about?

The historic song is sung all over the world and evokes a sense of "belonging, fellowship and nostalgia."

The song title, which translates to "Old Long Since," is a song that is meant to spark reflection. It is about two friends catching up over drinks while reflecting on their friendship.

The song sung on New Year's Eve is to look back on the previous years' events while preserving old friendships.

It has been recorded in many languages and various styles, including salsa, punk rock and ukulele.

How long is "Auld Lang Syne"?

The song's duration is 2 minutes and 22 seconds.

The version we hear after the ball drops on New Year's Eve is one verse and the chorus, but the full version has five verses.

The lyrics are as follows:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And the days of auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We'll drink a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne

And surely you will buy your cup

And surely I'll buy mine!

We'll take a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne

We two have paddled in the stream

From morning sun till night

The seas between us Lord and swell

Since the days of auld lang syne

For old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind

Should old acquaintance be forgot

For the sake of auld lang syne?

For old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind

Should old acquaintance be forgot

In the days of auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We'll drink a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne