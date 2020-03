Serves 1

1/2 cup hot apple cider

1/4 cup hot black tea, earl grey or cinnamon are both nice

1 tsp honey

1 pinch cayenne

1 Tbs apple cider vinegar

1.5 oz whiskeyGarnish with star anise, cinnamon stick or lemon wheel.



Combine all ingredients in a heat safe mug and enjoy hot. Cheers!