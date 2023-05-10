Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan Alleges Former Executive ‘Thwarted' Efforts to Cut Ties With Epstein

The bank claimed Jes Staley knew of Epstein’s sex trafficking and engaged in “sexual activity with young women procured by Epstein.” Staley has said he is being used as a PR shield

By Chloe Atkins | NBC News

Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase claimed its former executive Jes Staley repeatedly “thwarted” its efforts to cut ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Staley's tenure at the bank, according to court documents filed this week.

The Wall Street giant sued Staley in March, saying he should be held liable for any financial damages the bank might have to pay from two lawsuits that alleged the bank enabled Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

JPMorgan has denied liability.

Staley, who worked at the bank for more than 30 years, asked a federal judge in April to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the bank was using him as a “public relations shield.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In response, the bank this week alleged that Staley knew of Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise and engaged in “sexual activity with young women procured by Epstein,” but “acted to protect himself and Epstein (who could have exposed Staley’s misconduct),” court documents said.

Staley’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Jeffrey EpsteinnewsJPMorgan Chase & Co
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us