Judge Indicates He May Not Unseal Much, If Any, of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit

The federal magistrate judge in Florida who approved the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound is lowering expectations about how much, if any, of the search warrant affidavit he'll ultimately release following a motion from media organizations seeking its disclosure.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, in a written order Monday, noted the "intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence," but said he still could ultimately conclude that it would be best not to release any of the affidavit because the redactions would render it meaningless.

Some documents related to the search warrant have already been released, showing that a number of classified documents had been found at Mar-a-Lago.

A federal magistrate judge ordered the Justice Department to redact portions of affidavit documents relating to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago in a possible step toward making the search documents public. The Justice Department has until next Thursday to submit redactions to the court.

