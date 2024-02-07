Montgomery County

Video shows moment police officers rescue fox entangled in netting in Pennsylvania

Fox gets 'all wrapped up' in netting in Lansdale, Montgomery County. Luckily, 'The Fox Whisperer' and his police partner had a pair of scissors. The rescue was caught on camera

By Dan Stamm

What does the fox say to these Montgomery County police officers? You'd like to think it's thank you.

Police body camera footage shows Lansdale Borough police officers -- including a cop they call "The Fox Whisperer" -- rescuing a wild fox that got caught in some netting at a Catholic school over the weekend.

Lansdale police shared edited video of the Feb. 3, 2024, rescue outside Lansdale Catholic High School on its Facebook page.

"Sgt. Matthew 'The Fox Whisperer' Erbele and Ofc. James 'Steady Hands' Thompson arrived on location and set the fox free from the entanglement," the police department wrote.

"It's OK, it's OK," one of the officers can be heard saying as they use scissors to cut the fox free.

After some time, the fox tries to make a dash for it, but is unable to as its tail remained entangled.

"You're all wrapped up," an officer says.

A few more snips and "there we go," the fox dashes off across the lawn.

Police didn't offer a catch name for the fantastic fox they freed. Feel free to come up with your own.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
