Legendary Soccer Announcer Andrés Cantor on What Makes This World Cup So Special

The World Cup, being played in November, is a great opportunity for the players to show how much more they can offer on the field, Cantor says

Editor's Note: "Fútbol y Soccer" is a bilingual podcast. Listen in Spanish to start, or jump ahead 7 minutes and 2 seconds for the interview in English.

With one of the most distinctive voices on soccer, Telemundo's Andrés Cantor is sharing his expectations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ahead of this year's unprecedented tournament.

He joined host Jesus Quiñonez for the first episode of our new podcast, "Fútbol y Soccer," where you'll hear from soccer experts, word-class players and other sports figures who've experienced a World Cup firsthand.

This will be Cantor's 12th World Cup, and the commentator said he's preparing himself by watching a lot of soccer from the different leagues where players are expected to make a difference ahead of the biggest tournament in the world.  

One of the aspects that makes this World Cup unprecedented is the fact that it will be played in November, Cantor said. He believes it's a great opportunity for the players to show how much more they can offer on the field.  

As an Argentinian, and having followed the careers of several famous national players, Cantor understands the pressure and urgency that Messi and Argentina may feel to win this World Cup: “Many consider him the greatest of all time, that it will be a pity, you know… I always say, when people start comparing him to Cristiano [Ronaldo], or to anybody else. Let's enjoy them, enjoy them to the very last drop that they can give us." 

Listen below or on top of this story. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of the episodes -- they're available now on Apple Podcasts/iTunesArt19Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts. 

