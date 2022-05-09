Goldfish crackers

Limited Edition Old Bay Goldfish Hit Shelves

Goldfish crackers is teaming up with Old Bay to deliver a "one-of-a-kind" snacking experience just in time for summer

By Amanda Hernandez

Old Bay Goldfish

Goldfish crackers is partnering with Old Bay for a new "bold" and "zesty" limited-edition snack just in time for summer.

The limited-edition Old Bay seasoned Goldfish snack is now available, according to a news release.

The crackers are seasoned with Old Bay's popular spice blend that includes black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, which "creates a bold, savory taste."

“What I find most exciting about this partnership is that once again Goldfish is showing up for our flavor enthusiasts in a big, bold way,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbells Snacks, in the news release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer," the release continued.

The launch of these latest Goldfish crackers marks the second collaboration between Goldfish and McCormick & Company.

Copyright NBC Washington

This article tagged under:

Goldfish crackersfoodMarylandGoldfishOld Bay
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us