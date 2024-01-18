Madonna sued by fans in New York for starting show two hours late

Two Madonna fans filed a federal lawsuit against the Material Girl for starting her concert several hours late, claiming they had to wake up early for work the next day.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden wanted to get into the groove and purchased tickets for Madonna's Dec. 13 concert at Barclays Center.

According to the lawsuit, the tickets for the "Celebration" tour show stated the performance would start at 8:30 p.m. However, Madonna did not take the stage until some time after 10:45 p.m., a habit that appears en vogue for the popstar.

The men claim that by the time they left the venue at 1 a.m., they were "stranded" due to limited public transportation options and had to pay more to order a ride-share, which was also experiencing surge pricing due to demand. The concert was held on a Wednesday, and are hung up over the fact that they "had to get up early to work" the next day.

Fellows and Hadden are suing Madonna and Live Nation for "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices," claiming a breach of contract. Barclays Center is also listed as a defendant.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, seeks class action status, alleging other the 65-year-old popstar has a "years-long history" of starting concerts late, including at other "Celebration" tour stops.

Representatives for Madonna and Live Nation did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC New York.

