Man arrested for setting fire to door of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Burlington office

Authorities have arrested man accused of setting fire to the door of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' office in Burlington, Vermont, police said Sunday.

35-year-old Shant Soghomonian (also known as Michael Soghomonian), was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with using fire to damage the building at One Church Street in Burlington, Vermont, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.

According to court records, Soghomonian entered the building at 1 Church Street in Burlington on Friday morning and proceeded to the third floor where the Vermont office of Senator Bernie Sanders is located.

Soghomonian was recorded on a security video spraying an accelerant near the outer door of the office and then lit it with a handheld lighter. A blaze quickly began while Soghomonian ran off.

The fire set off the sprinkler system in the building, which kept the flames in check, police said. The senator's office and surrounding offices were evacuated.

Sanders was not at the office at the time, but there were staffers inside. No one was hurt.

There was fire damage to the door and significant water damage on the third floor and below.

The Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set. Multiple agencies, including Burlington Police, Burlington Fire, and Vermont State Police, are investigating.

Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak expressed gratitude for the actions of firefighters in a statement Thursday, adding that they are communicating with the senator's office about the situation.

"I have also spoken with Senator Sanders' office, and am relieved to hear that everyone made it out safely. My staff will continue to be in close communication with Senator Sanders' team and offer support as this situation develops," Mulvaney-Stanak said.