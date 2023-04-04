Stafford County

Marines Save Victim From Being Stabbed by Teen at Virginia Chick-fil-A

The incident happened Saturday in Stafford County

By Allison Hageman

Three Marines intervened during a fight and saved a male victim from being stabbed at a Chick-fil-A in Stafford County, Virginia, Saturday, authorities say.

Deputies responded to a call at the fast-food spot at 25 Dunn Drive in North Stafford at about 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two teen boys, identified as 17- and 14-year-olds, approach the victim, whose age was not identified. The three then got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. While the suspects were assaulting the victim, one of them pulled out a knife, but before it could be used, three nearby marines quickly intervened. They separated the suspects from the victim and broke the knife in half.

The two suspects then fled the scene.

No one was stabbed during the incident. The victim’s phone was stolen, according to deputies.

“Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim,” the release said. “Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse.”

Deputies searched the area for the two suspects and took them into custody at a CVS parking lot at 384 Garrisonville Road. They found the stolen phone on one of the suspects and returned it to the victim.

Criminal complaints of assault and battery, robbery and attempted felony wounding were filed against the 17-year-old. Assault and battery and robbery criminal complaints were filed against the 14-year-old.

The two suspects were detained at the Juvenile Detention Center. They were scheduled for a court hearing before a judge on Monday.

