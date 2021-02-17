winter weather

Mayor of Texas Town Resigns After Telling Freezing Residents to Stop Complaining

The mayor told residents that local government is not responsible for supporting them "during trying times like this"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The mayor of a small West Texas town has resigned after lashing out at constituents who have been paralyzed by this week's devastating cold snap.

In a widely-circulated Facebook post that outraged many, Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd told the town's residents to stop complaining about the record-breaking cold that has left millions across Texas stranded without power.

"No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government's responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!" Boyd wrote in the post on his Facebook page, which was later copied on the Mitchell County Issues community forum. "The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a d--- handout!"

Colorado City Manager David Hoover told NBC News that Boyd stepped down on Tuesday, but the administrator declined further comment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

More Coverage: Winter Storm in Texas

Texas 9 hours ago

Texas Blackouts Fuel False Claims About Renewable Energy

breaking news 8 hours ago

Millions in Texas Suffer Through a Third Day Without Power as Grid Falters in Winter Storm

This article tagged under:

winter weatherFacebooksocial mediaTexasWEST TEXAS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us