Mega Millions jackpot hits $815 million for Friday's drawing

A winner could opt for a $385.1 million cash option, which would be a one-time payment in lieu of receiving the $815 million over 30 years

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $815 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, making it the 6th largest in the game's history. 

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Friday.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Dec. 8, 2023, when two winning tickets were sold at the same gas station in Los Angeles, splitting the $394 million prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winnings will also be taxed by the federal government. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Check back at this NBC station for the winning numbers later tonight.

Millions, if not billions, are up grabs once a winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed. What to know about who gets to keep it.

